Andhra Pradesh Accident: Seven Killed As Mini Truck Overturns Into Farm Fields in East Godavari (Watch Video)

Seven people were killed when a mini truck in which they were travelling overturned in Andhra Pradesh's Devarapalli district on Wednesday, September 11. The accident occurred in the Chilaka Pakala area of Chinnaigudem in Devarapalli mandal, East Godavari district.

"Seven people died. One person survived and he is alright. He is able to speak," East Godavari district superintendent of police Narasimha Kishore told reporters.

Visuals From Accident Site

VIDEO | Andhra Pradesh: At least seven people died when a van lost control and overturned into the farm fields near Chinnaigudem in Devarapalli. Injured have been shifted to a local hospital. More details waited.



The mini-truck laden with cashew nuts was going from Borrampalem in T Narasapuram Mandal to Tadimalla in Nidadavolu manual when the driver lost control, and it overturned.

According to police, the deceased people succumbed to breathlessness after being stuck under sacks of cashew nuts. Locals and police retrieved the bodies from under the sacks and sent them to Kovvuru government hospital for post-mortem.