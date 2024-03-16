Andhra Pradesh Assembly Election 2024 Dates: Voting On May 13, Counting And Results On June 4

The Election Commission on Saturday, March 16, announced the schedule for assembly polls in Andhra Pradesh. Elections will be held in Odisha on 13 May 2024.

The counting of votes will take place on June 4, 2024 along with Lok Sabha Election results in all the states. The announcement of poll dates was made by Chief Election Commissioner of India Rajiv Kumar, along with Newly appointed election commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu at a press conference here held at Nirvachan Sadan in New Delhi today. Of the four states, polling the Model Code of Conduct has come into force with the announcement of poll dates.

In addition to the Assembly polls, the Election Commission has also announced the schedule for simultaneous Lok Sabha polls in various states.



Andhra Pradesh Assembly Elections

The term of the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly is set to conclude on June 11, 2024. Following the April 2019 elections, the YSR Congress Party assumed power in the state, with Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy assuming office as Chief Minister.

The 2019 Legislative Assembly elections were conducted on April 11, 2019, concurrently with the 2019 Indian general election. The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) secured a sweeping victory, clinching 151 out of the 175 seats. The incumbent Telugu Desam Party (TDP) managed to secure 23 seats. Additionally, the Jana Sena Party (JSP) secured one seat, while the Indian National Congress (INC), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Communist Party of India (CPI), and Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI(M)) failed to secure any seats in the assembly.