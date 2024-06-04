Andhra Pradesh Assembly Results 2024: CM Jagan Mohan Reddy Submits Resignation to Governor Abdul Nazeer

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has submitted his resignation to Governor S. Abdul Nazeer following the imminent formation of a new government by the Telugu Desam Party (TDP).

In the state assembly polls, the Chandrababu Naidu-led TDP has secured three seats and is leading in 130 out of a total of 175 seats. The Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) is leading in 14 seats, according to Election Commission trends as of 3 pm.

In the Lok Sabha polls, the TDP is leading in 16 seats, while the YSRCP has the lead in only 4 seats, and the BJP is leading in three seats. Andhra Pradesh has a total of 25 Lok Sabha seats.

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu is expected to take oath on June 9.

Exit polls on Sunday have predicted a victory for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections held on May 13. The Assembly polls took place in a single-phase polling process.

Meanwhile, the BJP-led NDA is moving towards a majority in the Lok Sabha elections, though with a reduced strength compared to its 2019 tally. The opposition INDIA alliance has performed strongly, with Congress also showing resilience in this crucial electoral contest.