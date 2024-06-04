Andhra Pradesh Assembly Results 2024: CM Jagan Mohan Reddy Submits Resignation to Governor Abdul Nazeer
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: June 4, 2024 07:46 PM2024-06-04T19:46:16+5:302024-06-04T19:46:39+5:30
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has submitted his resignation to Governor S. Abdul Nazeer following the imminent formation of a new government by the Telugu Desam Party (TDP).
In the state assembly polls, the Chandrababu Naidu-led TDP has secured three seats and is leading in 130 out of a total of 175 seats. The Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) is leading in 14 seats, according to Election Commission trends as of 3 pm.
In the Lok Sabha polls, the TDP is leading in 16 seats, while the YSRCP has the lead in only 4 seats, and the BJP is leading in three seats. Andhra Pradesh has a total of 25 Lok Sabha seats.
TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu is expected to take oath on June 9.
Exit polls on Sunday have predicted a victory for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections held on May 13. The Assembly polls took place in a single-phase polling process.
Meanwhile, the BJP-led NDA is moving towards a majority in the Lok Sabha elections, though with a reduced strength compared to its 2019 tally. The opposition INDIA alliance has performed strongly, with Congress also showing resilience in this crucial electoral contest.