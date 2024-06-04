Andhra Pradesh Assembly Results 2024: Humiliated, Teary-Eyed Chandrababu Naidu Had Sworn To Return To House Only As CM, And He Has

N. Chandrababu Naidu-led Telugu Desam Party, along with allies, is set to sweep the assembly elections by a big margin. TDP is set to win around 130 seats, whereas the YSRCP has been reduced to 18 seats.

With Chandrababu Naidu set to win, people are now remembering that he vowed to step into the Assembly only as the Chief Minister in 2021.

For the first time, Naidu sobbed in the Assembly then, in full public view, after the YCP leaders made some abusive comments against his wife Bhuvaneswari. Then he vowed that he would not attend the Assembly henceforth. "I will return to the House only after becoming the CM," Naidu said.

Never saw #ChandrababuNaidu breaking down. He vowed to step into AP assembly only after returning to power. Babu started crying at PC explaining how his wife is being targeted by ruling party leaders. pic.twitter.com/lWBERGmW1w — Sowmith Yakkati (@YakkatiSowmith) November 19, 2021

Fighting back tears, Naidu walked out of the Assembly with folded hands, when a debate on women empowerment was underway in the Assembly.

Trends on Thursday showed the Chandrababu Naidu-led TDP sweeping both the assembly and Lok Sabha elections in the state, a development vindicating Naidu.