Andhra Pradesh Assembly Session Commences, Marking the First Under TDP-Led Coalition Government

The 16th Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly commenced its inaugural session on Friday, marked by the oath-taking of the newly-elected MLAs. TDP MLA G Butchaiah Chowdary presided as the Pro-tem Speaker. The session, starting at 9:45 am in the Assembly Hall at Velagapudi, Amravati, saw actor-politician and Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan enter the House for the first time in his 16-year political career, now serving as Pithapuram MLA and Deputy Chief Minister.

During this session, a new Speaker and Deputy Speaker will be elected. TDP sources suggest that senior party leader and Narsipatnam MLA C Ayyannapatrudu is the probable candidate for Speaker. Chief Minister and Kuppam MLA Chandrababu Naidu was the first to take the oath, followed by Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan. After taking his oath, Naidu greeted the Pro-tem Speaker. The NDA alliance achieved a decisive victory in the 2024 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, securing 164 of the 175 seats in the House.