Andhra Pradesh BJP chief slams CM Reddy for not decreasing prices of essential commodities, calls his thinking 'cheap'

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Andhra Pradesh unit President, Somu Veerraju, on Tuesday, hit out at Chief Minister YS Jagan Reddy by calling his thinking "cheap" for not decreasing the prices of essential commodities.

He announced that the BJP will reduce the cement and sand prices, once it comes to power in the state.

Speaking to media persons here today, Veerraju said, "Why doesn't the government think about the essential commodities price hike? Why doesn't the State Government decrease the prices of essential commodities like rice and cement? The Chief Minister's thinking was very cheap."

"That is why, BJP announces, if we come to power in 2024 in Andhra Pradesh, then we will provide the rice at Rs 40 per Kg, cement at just Rs 225 per bag and sand at free of cost excluding transportation charges," the BJP chief said.

Speaking about the incident in Atmakur district where a mob allegedly attacked BJP leader Shrikanth Reddy and others, he said, "A mob of minorities attacked our leaders and pelted stones when Shrikanth Reddy and others reached in Atmakur district on Saturday. After the clashes, the police took Srikanth Reddy to some other places like Kurnool and Kadapa."

"Section 144 was imposed in the district by the police following the clashes. All the YSRCP leaders also went there. No cases were booked against the mob and other accused involved in the incident. Cases were filed only on BJP leaders," he added.

Demanding State police to register cases against the accused involved in the incident, he said, "We demand the police department and State Government to bookcases on the agitators and who indulged in communal clashes. To till day, the police did not arrest any persons involved in the stone-pelting on BJP leaders."

He further advised the state Government to take necessary steps to maintain law and others in Andhra Pradesh.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor