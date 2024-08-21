Andhra Pradesh Blast: 18 Injured in Explosion at Pharma Company in Anakapalle

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: August 21, 2024 04:01 PM2024-08-21T16:01:28+5:302024-08-21T16:02:10+5:30

At least 18 persons were injured after an explosion occurred at a pharma company in Andhra Pradesh's Anakapalle district ...

Andhra Pradesh Blast: 18 Injured in Explosion at Pharma Company in Anakapalle | Andhra Pradesh Blast: 18 Injured in Explosion at Pharma Company in Anakapalle

Andhra Pradesh Blast: 18 Injured in Explosion at Pharma Company in Anakapalle

At least 18 persons were injured after an explosion occurred at a pharma company in Andhra Pradesh's Anakapalle district on Wednesday, August 21. According to the NDTV report, the blast took place at the Escientia Company, a pharma firm's plant, in the Special Economic Zone.

The injured persons have been shifted to the NTR Hospital for treatment.

Visuals From the Blast Site

Open in app
Tags :AnakapalleAndhra PradeshFactory Fire