Andhra Pradesh Blast: 18 Injured in Explosion at Pharma Company in Anakapalle
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: August 21, 2024 04:01 PM2024-08-21T16:01:28+5:302024-08-21T16:02:10+5:30
At least 18 persons were injured after an explosion occurred at a pharma company in Andhra Pradesh's Anakapalle district on Wednesday, August 21. According to the NDTV report, the blast took place at the Escientia Company, a pharma firm's plant, in the Special Economic Zone.
The injured persons have been shifted to the NTR Hospital for treatment.
Visuals From the Blast Site
అనకపల్లి జిల్లా: ఎసెన్సీయా కెమికల్ ఫ్యాక్టరీలో రియాక్టర్ పేలుడు.— BIG TV Breaking News (@bigtvtelugu) August 21, 2024
ఎగసి పడుతున్నమంటలు.. పూర్తి వివరాలు తెలియాల్సి ఉంది.#FireAccident#EscientiaCompany#Anakapalle#NewsUpdates#Bigtvpic.twitter.com/45ClcWkBrM