Andhra Pradesh Blast Update: Death Toll Rises to 14 in Explosion at Pharma Company in Atchutapuram SEZ

The death toll from the reactor explosion at Escientia Advanced Sciences Pvt Ltd has risen to 14, Anakapalli Collector Vijaya Krishnan told ANI. The incident occurred around 2 p.m. on Tuesday at the company's pharma plant in the Atchutapuram Special Economic Zone.

This is a developing story...