Andhra Pradesh Blast Update: Death Toll Rises to 14 in Explosion at Pharma Company in Atchutapuram SEZ
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: August 21, 2024 09:04 PM2024-08-21T21:04:25+5:302024-08-21T21:07:11+5:30
The death toll from the reactor explosion at Escientia Advanced Sciences Pvt Ltd has risen to 14, Anakapalli Collector Vijaya Krishnan told ANI. The incident occurred around 2 p.m. on Tuesday at the company's pharma plant in the Atchutapuram Special Economic Zone.
#UPDATE | Death toll reached 14 in the incident where a reactor explosion incident occurred at a company in Atchutapuram SEZ, Vijaya Krishnan, Anakapalli Collector to ANI https://t.co/MrUxDQEARq— ANI (@ANI) August 21, 2024
