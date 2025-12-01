Andhra Pradesh: Bus Seat Argument Escalates to Physical Fight in Kakinada, Video Goes Viral

Andhra Pradesh : Verbal fight turned into physical altercation in Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) bus. In viral video, two women are seen attacking a male passenger. This incident, which occurred on a bus traveling from Tuni to Narasapatnam in Kakinada district, has sparked outrage on social media.

As per the FPJ reports, the fight began when a male passenger sat on the seat reserved with a handkerchief. In no time, verbal spat escalated into violence with women grabbing man's hair, leaving co-passengers in shock.

The implementation of free bus travel for women in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana has reignited concerns about overcrowding on RTC buses. Reports indicate increased quarreling among female passengers, prompting calls for the government to deploy more buses.

Social media reactions are mixed, with some users pointing to intensified overcrowding and insufficient seating since the scheme's introduction. Others have criticized the aggressive behavior of passengers, advocating for more considerate sharing of space.