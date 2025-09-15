Andhra Pradesh CM announces incentive for farmers minimising urea usage

Amaravati, Sep 15 In a move to encourage minimum usage of urea, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Monday announced an incentive of Rs 800 per bag for farmers, minimising the usage of urea.

He directed the officials to distribute the subsidy under the PM Pranam scheme to farmers directly to encourage reducing urea usage.

Addressing the Collectors conference at Secretariat, the Chief Minister clarified that there is no dearth of urea supply. He said officials should have planned in advance for the supply of urea.

The Chief Minister stated that recently, China rejected chilli consignment from Andhra Pradesh on the pretext of the usage of chemical fertilisers.

He said excess use of chemicals and pesticides, and urea will lead to cancer. Citing the example of Punjab, where two trains are being operated between Punjab and Delhi for cancer patients, the Chief Minister said that currently, Andhra Pradesh stands in fifth place in cancer cases due to the excess usage of urea. He stressed the need for educating farmers about this health hazard.

When Minister for Civil Supplies Nadendla Manohar raised the issue of increasing cancer cases in Bhalabadrapuram in East Godavari district with excess usage of fertilisers and urea in the area, the Chief Minister directed the officials to study the reasons for cancer cases immediately.

The Chief Minister said farmers should be educated to take up the cultivation of crops as per demand and supply. He noted the Rayalaseema region emerged as number one in horticulture, and the per capita income in Anantapur is higher than the per capita income of the Konaseema region.

He said that the state government purchased 20 million kgs of HD Burley tobacco and purchased mango at Rs 4 per kg, and paid Rs 200 crore to farmers. At present, the government is purchasing onions at Rs 1,200 per quintal to protect the farmers. He asked Collectors to initiate measures to protect the interests of farmers.

The Chief Minister said the state government will protect the aquaculture farmers. He said the state government decided to supply power at Rs 1.50 per unit to aqua culture spread in 5 lakh acres.

CM Naidu said officials should ensure measures for registration of aqua farmers within one month to get power subsidy. He said aqua products should possess traceability certification. At the same time, officials should prevent pollution of aqua tanks with the dumping of poultry waste.

