Andhra Pradesh CM asks Collectors to focus on speed of delivering services

Amaravati, Dec 17 Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday directed district Collectors to adopt the speed of delivering government services on the lines of the speed of doing business.

Addressing the fifth Collectors' conference at Secretariat here, he asked them to accord top priority to increasing satisfaction levels of people on public services to increase confidence and trust on government. He also urged them to strive hard to achieve 15 per cent growth rate.

The Chief Minister made it clear that numbers alone will not serve the purpose, and district Collectors should initiate measures to increase satisfaction level among people at the field level with speedy delivery of government services, including redressal of grievances.

Stating that district Collectors are ambassadors of the government, the Chief Minister said that the performance of Collectors reflects on the government.

Expressing happiness over achieving 92 per cent satisfaction level in the distribution of pensions, the Chief Minister said that every state should mention the name of Andhra Pradesh for best practices and implementation of welfare schemes.

Chief Minister Naidu opined that there should be a competitive spirit among Collectors over best performance, as performance is the criteria of the NDA government.

Citing the example of the commitment of Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan in sanctioning a road to a remote village on the spot over the request of a newly recruited police constable, the Chief Minister said that such speedy redressal of grievances will win more public satisfaction.

The Chief Minister said focus should be made on data-driven decision-making in governance to achieve the best results. There should be responsibility and accountability among officials.

Citing the example of the functioning of the revenue department, the Chief Minister said accountability will be fixed for every employee using blockchain technology. He set a deadline to make all files and services available online by January.

CM Naidu said that he used to focus more on the data lake to get real-time information and added that Google came forward to set up AI data centre in Visakhapatnam with the existence of proactive governance. He wanted district Collectors to take the responsibility of grounding of projects in their respective districts.

Earlier, Chief Secretary K Vijayanand welcomed the gathering by stating that the Collectors' conference plays a key role in government performance.

Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, Minister for Revenue Anagani Satyaprasad, and Minister for Finance Payyavula Kesav addressed the conference.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor