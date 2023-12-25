Andhra Pradesh CM celebrates Christmas with family members

Kadapa (Andhra Pradesh), Dec 25 Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy celebrated Christmas along with family members at the CSI Church in Pulivendula on Monday.

His mother Y.S. Vijayamma, wife Y.S. Bharathi Reddy, close relatives Y.S. Prakash Reddy, Y.S. Manohar Reddy, Y.S. Avinash Reddy and other senior YSRCP leaders participated in the event.

The Chief Minister cut the Christmas cake in the presence of family members, friends and well-wishers and exchanged greetings and pleasantries with them besides unveiling the Church Calendar 2024.

He interacted with all present in the Church with affection and said that he is immensely happy to celebrate the festival with family members, friends, well-wishers and locals here every year,

He said that, as Chief Minister, he has been repaying the gratitude to the people extending selfless services and wished he would continue to retain God’s blessings and the affection of the people to have a place in their hearts.

YSR District in-charge Minister A. Suresh, Deputy Chief Minister Amzath Basha, ZP Chairman A. Amarnath Reddy, MLC Ramesh Yadav, MLA Dr D Sudha and District Collector V. Vijayarama Raju and other senior officials were among those present.

