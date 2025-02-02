Delhi Assembly Election 2025: Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu to Campaign For BJP Candidates In National Capital

Ahead of Delhi Assembly elections Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu will travel to New Delhi on Sunday to support Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) candidates. According to official sources, Naidu is scheduled to depart from Begumpet Airport in Hyderabad this afternoon and is expected to arrive in Delhi by 5 p.m. to assist with the BJP’s election campaign.



The Telugu Desam Party (TDP), which Naidu leads, is a significant member of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), holding 16 Lok Sabha seats. His support is anticipated to strengthen the BJP’s efforts in these important elections. This visit is part of the TDP's ongoing partnership with the BJP, showcasing their collaboration in various regional and national campaigns.

More details about Naidu’s schedule and his specific campaign activities in Delhi will be made available as the election date nears.