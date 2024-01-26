Andhra Pradesh CM congratulates Venkaiah Naidu, Chiranjeevi

Amaravati, Jan 25 Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy congratulated former Vice President, M Venkaiah Naidu, and film star K. Chiranjeevi on being nominated for Padma Vibhushan award along with Vyjayantimala and Padma Subrahmanyam in their respective fields of Public Affairs and Arts.

Venkaiah Naidu and Chiranjeevi hail from Andhra Pradesh.

The Chief Minister also congratulated D. Uma Maheshwari, who hails from the state, on being nominated for Padma Shri award in the Arts category for Harikatha. The 63-year-old is the first female Harikatha storyteller performing Sanskrit, breaking traditional barriers and keeping the storytelling tradition alive for four decades

The Chief Minister also congratulated all the awardees for the recognition accorded to them in their chosen fields.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor