Andhra Pradesh CM, Deputy CM congratulate Chess champion Koneru Humpy

Amaravati, Dec 29 Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan have congratulated Koneru Humpy on winning the FIDE Women’s World Rapid Chess Championship 2024.

The Chief Minister called it a proud moment for India. “What a proud moment for India! Congratulations to Koneru Humpy on winning the FIDE Women’s World Rapid Chess Championship 2024. Her incredible triumph caps off a phenomenal year for Indian chess!” Naidu posted on ‘X’.

Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan also congratulated the woman chess champion on winning the second world title and called her a true queen of chess. “Heartiest congratulations to Koneru Humpy for winning the 2024 Women’s World Rapid Chess Championship—her second world title! Your brilliance and perseverance inspire not just Andhra Pradesh but the entire nation. A true queen of chess,” wrote the Jana Sena leader.

Minister for Human Resources Development and Information Technology Nara Lokesh also took to ‘X’ to congratulate Koneru Humpy.

“Delighted to see Koneru Humpy crowned the 2024 FIDE Women's World Rapid Champion! This exceptional feat is an admirable example of your grit, determination and skill. Here's to many more triumphs and inspiring generations to come. You're a true Indian chess legend,” wrote Lokesh, who is son of Chief Minister Naidu.

YSR Congress Party president and former Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy also congratulated Koneru Humpy for her remarkable achievement in winning the prestigious 2024 FIDE Women's World Rapid Chess Championship. He said that this extraordinary victory has brought immense pride to Gudivada, Andhra Pradesh, and the entire nation.

“Humpy's triumph on the global stage reflects her unwavering dedication, strategic brilliance, and passion for chess. Her success is an inspiration for young talents, especially girls, across Andhra Pradesh to strive for excellence in sports and other pursuits,” said Jagan Mohan Reddy.

The YSRCP praised Humpy's consistent hard work and commitment, which have earned her a place among the world's finest chess players. He highlighted that her achievement not only showcases her personal brilliance but also reinforces Andhra Pradesh's legacy of producing world-class talent.

"I congratulate Humpy Koneru on this extraordinary feat. Her determination and excellence are a source of pride for us all. We wish her continued success in her future endeavours," added the YSRCP chief.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor