Andhra Pradesh CM for novel methods to generate revenue

Amaravati, Feb 4 Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday asked the revenue-generating wings in the state government to adopt novel methods to generate revenue and initiate efficient steps to bail out the state from the present economic crisis

During a review meeting at the State Secretariat on revenue growth and resources, the Chief Minister advised the officers to achieve the best results to save the State which had gone bankrupt during the YSRCP rule.

Chandrababu Naidu was of the firm opinion that if they function in a routine manner, they will not be able to achieve the desired results but should work by adopting innovative methods.

Responding to the issues raised by the officers of the Commercial Tax Department on the evasion of tax by certain persons, the Chief Minister told them that they should see to it that no tax evasions are reported from now onwards. At the same time, the officers should not subject the businessmen to any kind of harassment, he said.

Observing that revenue-generating resources play a crucial role in the implementation of welfare schemes and developmental programmes, the Chief Minister told the officers that keeping this in view they should function to get daily progress in income generation.

Stating that the living standards of the people in the State had fallen drastically due to the policies adopted by the previous government, the Chief Minister directed the officials not to impose any kind of additional taxes on the common man. He, however, felt that there was no alternative to getting better results in additional revenue generation.

Stating that regular discussions are being held with the Centre to get the funds, Chandrababu Naidu said that he explained the poor financial condition of the State to the Chairman of the 16th Finance Commission Arvind Panagaria, for one hour and 45 minutes.

The officers gave a detailed presentation to the Chief Minister on the revenue receipts to the State. They said that the total revenue during the 2023-24 through commercial taxes was Rs 41,420 crore. This year till now the revenue is Rs 41,382 crore.

The department will get more revenue during February and March, they said. Also, the Excise wing will get more income this year than last year due to the new policies adopted by the government but the revenue in the Mining Department is not on the expected lines, the officials informed the Chief Minister.

Chandrababu Naidu made it clear that he will regularly conduct reviews on the income generation and the officials should show the results by strengthening their respective departments. Finance Minister Payyavula Kesav, and officials of various wings are present at the meeting.

