Andhra Pradesh CM for redefining 'anti-social elements'

Vijayawada, Oct 21 Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Saturday said that those, who try to take the law into their hands in the name of freedom of the Press, human rights and democracy for selfish ends, are anti-socials.

Stressing on the need to redefine the words ‘anti-social elements’, he said that those trolling courts and judges on social media and TV debates are also anti-nationals.

Referring to the recent violent incidents at Angallu and Punganuru allegedly involving opposition TDP leaders, the Chief Minister said that certain groups, aiming at disturbing the peace in society, are trying to attack the government. "They are also anti-social," he said, and urged the police to deal with them sternly.

He was addressing police personnel on the Police Commemoration Day after taking the salute at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium here.

“Even the courts of law and judicial officers are being heckled and trolled on social media and TV debates are being conducted by those who didn’t get judgments in their favour after being caught with evidences,” he said, adding that such elements are also anti-socials.

He was apparently referring to court orders on corruption cases allegedly involving TDP President and former chief minister N. Chandrababu Naidu.

Jagan Mohan Reddy said despite being citizen-friendly and acting with human touch, the police should not compromise on maintaining law and order and ensuring the safety of girls, women, especially those of the oppressed classes.

“At a time when criminals are adopting modern methods, the police also need to adopt innovative ideas to curb crimes while updating themselves on scientific investigation of crimes,” he said.

The Chief Minister said that Andhra Pradesh police, equipped with a strong team of 30 cyber experts, stands first in the country in the investigation of cyber crimes.

He paid tributes to the police martyrs who laid down lives in their line of duty.

The Chief Minister reiterated the government’s commitment to support the families of the police personnel who sacrificed lives in discharge of duties.

“The police uniform stands for sacrifice and the three-lion symbol stands for the sovereignty of the country,” he said, adding that the country has been observing Police Commemoration Day for the last 64 years.

The Chief Minister handed over a cheque of Rs 30 lakh to the wife of G. Narender who was killed by anti-social elements during the Ganesh festival at Agiripalli in Eluru district.

He observed that the welfare of the families of police personnel who lay down lives in discharge of duties is of utmost importance to the government.

“Talks were concluded with the top management of the SBI to provide insurance to such families of police personnel from Rs 30 lakh to Rs 75 lakh,” he said, adding that it would materialise soon.

Listing out the measures taken to strengthen the police system in the state, he said that 16,000 women police personnel have been appointed at the village and ward secretariat level.

