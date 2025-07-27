Andhra Pradesh CM invites Singapore firm to invest in housing projects

Amaravati, July 27 Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has invited global urban infrastructure company Surbana Jurong to invest in large-scale housing construction projects in the state and encouraged them to be a part of the ‘Housing for All’ initiative of the state government.

Representatives from the company met the Chief Minister on Sunday, the first day of his five-day visit to Singapore.

According to the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), Surbana Jurong expressed keen interest in investing in Andhra Pradesh.

The Chief Minister explained that the state is focusing on infrastructure development projects and highlighted the development of 20 ports and 15 airports, positioning itself as a logistics hub. He shared the government’s vision of transforming these regions into industrial townships and urged the company to explore the investment opportunities in the state.

Tan Sri Dato’ A. K. Nathan, Chairman and Managing Director of Eversendai Engineering, a leading construction company based in Malaysia, met Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu.

The discussions centred around setting up a state-of-the-art manufacturing factory and an integrated training centre in Andhra Pradesh.

The Eversendai Chairman mentioned that they are looking at Visakhapatnam or Krishnapatnam as a potential location for setting up the facility and enabling nationwide distribution of products. The proposed manufacturing unit would span approximately 2 lakh square meters.

This proposed investment is expected to significantly contribute to industrial growth and generate large-scale employment in the state.

Eversendai also expressed interest in investing in infrastructure projects related to the development of Amaravati, the state capital. Further, the Chairman discussed the establishment of a Structural Engineering Training Centre in collaboration with premier institutions like IIT Tirupati and IIIT Sri City, the CMO said.

Eversendai also highlighted that the company has previously contributed to landmark projects such as the Burj Khalifa, Petronas Towers, DLF Downtown Taramani in Chennai, and the Statue of Unity in Gujarat.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor