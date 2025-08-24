Andhra Pradesh CM Naidu pays homage to Sudhakar Reddy

Hyderabad, Aug 24 Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu paid his last respects to former CPI general secretary Suravaram Sudhakar Reddy here on Sunday and recalled his services to people.

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) supremo visited Makhdoom Bhavan, the office of the Communist Party of India (CPI), to pay homage to the former MP. He laid a wreath on the mortal remains of the veteran leader and consoled his family members.

Naidu also wrote his message in the condolence book before paying floral tributes.

Later, talking to media persons, Chandrababu Naidu recalled his long association with Sudhakar Reddy. He said they participated together in various movements on people’s issues.

The TDP chief stated that Sudhakar Reddy played a key role in national politics. He also recalled the services rendered by the Communist leader as MLA.

The Chief Minister said that during the formation of various governments at the Centre, the movements for the protection of democracy and on other occasions, they worked together.

“Sudhakar Reddy garu had special affection for me. I can never forget him in my life. He personally supported my work. I condole the passing away of such a good friend and well-wisher,” he said.

Chandrababu Naidu termed Sudhakar Reddy’s demise as a huge loss to society. The loss to society is as huge as to the CPI. Especially, his demise is a loss to the country and to the state, he said.

“He may have left us physically, but his legacy will remain with us. His principles and services rendered by him will always be remembered,” added CM Naidu.

Earlier, Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikarmarka also paid tributes to Sudhakar Reddy

The Deputy CM recalled that from a young age, Sudhakar Reddy fought for the poor and participated in public movements. He said the Communist leader was friendly towards everyone.

State ministers, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president Mahesh Kumar Goud, BRS working president K. T. Rama Rao, Lok Satta founder Jayaprakash Narayan, Madiga Reservation Porata Samithi (MRPS) founder Manda Krishna Madiga, MLC M. Kodandaram, and civil liberties activist Haragopal also paid their homage.

