Andhra Pradesh CM reviews arrangements for Yoga Day event at Vizag

Visakhapatnam, June 16 Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Monday reviewed the arrangements for the International Yoga Day celebrations to be held on June 21 at RK Beach here.

The Chief Minister, who also held a review meeting with officials and public representatives, stated that all arrangements are in place for the grand event, where 5 lakh people will perform Yoga together at a single location.

He inspected the arrangements at the main stage being prepared for Prime Minister Narendra Modi on RK Beach Road and gave several suggestions to the officials. He also visited the Andhra University College Ground to assess preparations there.

“This will be the largest and most significant event I’ve overseen. Yoga will be a game-changer in the health sector. We are considering a mock event on June 20. We will announce the Visakhapatnam Yoga Day Declaration, which will detail what the central and state governments can do.”

Naidu said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi identified Visakhapatnam as an ideal venue for the 11th International Yoga Day and expressed confidence in the state government’s ability to organise it successfully.

The Chief Minister pointed out that arrangements are being made from RK Beach to Bhogapuram for public participation. “It is our fortune to host such a global event in a beautiful city. Yoga must become a part of everyone’s future. In today’s fast-paced technological world, Yoga is a solution to anxiety, stress, and health issues,” he said.

Under the theme of 'YogAndhra', the state government is conducting month-long activities across the state. “On the 21st, Yoga events will be held at 1 lakh locations across Andhra Pradesh, with 2 crore people participating in it. Already, 2.17 crore people have registered. We will issue certificates to 25 lakh participants. We’re attempting a Guinness World Record – and we will achieve it,” he said.

Naidu called on everyone, irrespective of gender, to take part. “Trainers and doctors will be made available. We have arranged one toilet for every 100 people. Transportation is being provided for participants. There’s also a chance for recognition in the World Book of Records. Yoga demonstrations will be held on 11 Navy ships. If any unforeseen situation disrupts the event at RK Beach, we are prepared to shift to Andhra University. Already, Yoga mats have been arranged for 3.5 lakh people. T-shirts will be distributed to 5 lakh participants.”

He revealed that the Bill Gates Foundation has come forward to support the health sector in Andhra Pradesh. A pilot project has begun in Kuppam. In six months, it will be expanded to Chittoor, and in two years, across the state. “I will transform AP into a Healthy Andhra – a healthy, wealthy, and happy state,” he added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor