Andhra Pradesh CM seeks Centre’s support to build sports ecosystem

Amaravati, July 16 Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, N. Chandrababu Naidu, on Wednesday urged the central government to extend support for building sports ecosystem in the state.

He met Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, Mansukh Mandaviya in New Delhi and discussed key projects and infrastructure plans needed to boost sports development in Andhra.

He sought the Centre’s support for setting up a world-class badminton training centre in Amaravati and mooted the proposal of a training centre of Sports Authority of India in Tirupati.

On the second day of his visit to the national Capital, Chandrababu Naidu along with Civil Aviation Minister K. Ram Mohan Naidu and some other leaders of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) met Mansukh Mandaviya.

According to a statement from the Chief Minister’s Office here, Chandrababu Naidu highlighted the opportunity to establish a National Water Sports Training Hub in Amaravati and explained the potential for setting up water sports training centres along the banks of the Krishna River.

Chandrababu Naidu informed the Union Minister that the state government has already submitted multiple proposals related to sports infrastructure and development projects.

He shared proposals to set up National Centres of Excellence at Nagarjuna University and in Kakinada. He also requested the timely completion of infrastructure projects under the 'Khelo India' scheme in Tirupati, Rajamahendravaram, Kakinada, and Narasaraopet.

The Chief Minister also sought Rs 27 crore funds for upgrading the Indira Gandhi Stadium in Vijayawada, Rs 170 crore funds for developing a multi-sports complex at the BR Stadium in Guntur, and Rs 341 crore funds for the overall sports development across various regions of the state.

He also sought sanction of additional 'Khelo India' Centres for identifying talented sportspersons at the district level. The CM further proposed that the Centre should consider establishing a Sports Authority of India training centre in Tirupati, located in the Rayalaseema region.

He stated that under the Andhra Pradesh Sports Policy 2024-29, the state has initiated important steps to build a comprehensive sports ecosystem.

The CM expressed his gratitude to Union Minister Mandaviya for considering Andhra Pradesh as the host for the Khelo India Martial Arts Games 2025, adding that these games will be conducted at top-tier venues in cities like Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam. He also urged the Centre to sanction Rs 25 crore for hosting the Khelo India Martial Arts Games.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor