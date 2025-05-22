Andhra Pradesh CM to meet Central ministers to seek support for state projects

Amaravati, May 22 Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu is embarking on a two-day visit to New Delhi to seek the Union government's support for the speedy execution of several ongoing and proposed projects in the state.

During this visit, the Chief Minister will hold a series of strategic meetings with senior Union Ministers to present the state's development priorities and mobilise central support across critical sectors, the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said on Thursday.

On Friday, the first day of his visit, the Chief Minister will have a series of meetings with Union Ministers, including those of Defence, Finance, Jal Shakti, and Electronics & IT.

The focus during these meetings will be on Centre-State coordination for infrastructure, renewable energy, and water resource management.

There will also be a discussion on the implementation of new criminal laws and administrative preparedness.

Naidu will first meet Minister for New & Renewable Energy Prahlad Joshi to explore collaboration in green energy projects. This will be followed by a meeting with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to discuss Andhra Pradesh’s strategic defence and aerospace initiatives, including the BEL Defence Complex and HAL-AMCA programme.

The Chief Minister will then call on Jal Shakti Minister C.R. Patil. The discussion will focus on water infrastructure and pending irrigation proposals.

Naidu will discuss research, innovation, and industrial science collaborations during the meeting with Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology, Dr Jintendra Singh.

He will then call on Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to seek support for Andhra Pradesh’s financial roadmap.

The Chief Minister will participate in a key review meeting to be chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the implementation of new criminal laws across states.

On Friday night, Naidu will have a meeting with Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw to deliberate on digital infrastructure and Andhra Pradesh’s role in the future tech economy.

On Saturday, the Chief Minister will attend the 10th Governing Council Meeting of NITI Aayog at Bharat Mandapam.

In this high-level policy forum, he will articulate Andhra Pradesh’s reform-oriented governance model, highlight key development initiatives, and seek strategic cooperation from the Centre and States to advance inclusive and sustainable growth, said the CMO.

