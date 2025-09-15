Andhra Pradesh completes recruitment of nearly 16,000 teachers

Amaravati, Sep 15 The School Education Department in Andhra Pradesh on Monday released the final selection list of District Selection Committee (DSC) exams held in June-July to recruit teachers in government schools.

The department has filled 15,941 posts, with 49.9 per cent of the selected candidates being women.

The government claimed it to be the biggest recruitment process undertaken in the state’s history in a transparent manner. For the first time, it implemented SC sub-classification, 3 per cent quota for sportspersons and both vertical and horizontal reservations.

Education Secretary Kona Sasidhar said the entire process was completed in just 150 days.

Mega DSC-2025 process was initiated in June last year to fill 16,347 posts. He stated that despite over 100 court cases, the process was completed in a smooth manner with no scope for any criticism.

The recruitment of teachers was taken up for government, Panchayat Raj, and municipal schools, as well as schools under the Tribal Welfare, Social Welfare, and Backward Classes Welfare departments.

A total of 5,77,675 applications were received from 3,36,300 candidates. A computer-based exam was conducted in two shifts from June 6 to July 2, 2025. The final key was issued on August 1.

The remaining 406 vacancies were not filled due to the lack of qualified candidates in the respective communities. These vacancies will be covered by the next DSC notification.

The final selection list has been made available in district education offices, district collectorates and on www.apdsc.apcfss.in.

The Education Secretary made it clear that there will be no waiting list or second list.

Meanwhile, Education Minister Nara Lokesh has congratulated all the successful candidates whose names feature in the final selection list.

“This milestone marks the beginning of a career of responsibility and service — nurturing young minds, strengthening our education system, and carrying forward the vision of the AP Model of Education into every classroom. The teaching community is called upon to welcome and mentor these new educators, guiding them as they embark on this noble journey. To those who could not make it this time — do not lose heart. As assured, DSC will now be conducted annually. Stay determined, stay prepared, and your opportunity awaits,” Lokesh posted on X.

He said that with the successful Mega DSC, the government has fulfilled the promise. The education minister recalled that Mega DSC was the first file signed by Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu after assuming office at the Secretariat last year.

