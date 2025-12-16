Andhra Pradesh continues to play important role in India-US relations: Chandrababu Naidu

Amaravati, Dec 16 Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu said on Tuesday that Andhra Pradesh continues to play an important role in India-US relations.

US Consul General in Hyderabad, Laura Williams, met Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu here. They discussed various issues, including trade, investment and education.

“It was a pleasure to meet Ms Laura Williams, US Consul General, today and discuss ways to further strengthen our long-term strategic partnership with the US. We spoke about areas of mutual interest, including trade, investment, education, innovation, and people-to-people ties,” Chief Minister Naidu posted on X.

“Andhra Pradesh, with its strong business ecosystem and vibrant Telugu diaspora, continues to play an important role in India–US relations, and we remain a reliable and future-ready partner for US businesses and institutions,” he said.

The US Consul General had a separate meeting with Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan.

According to an official release, several issues were discussed during this meeting, which took place at the camp office.

Meanwhile, in another post on X, Chief Minister Naidu said that the government is committed to building a healthcare system that makes quality healthcare and holistic wellness accessible and affordable for every resident of Andhra Pradesh.

“Today, I had a productive meeting with the High-Level Expert Advisory Group (HLEAG) and the Gates Foundation to review key healthcare initiatives, with a special focus on the Sanjeevani program and strengthening public healthcare across the state. I sincerely thank Dr Archana Vyas, Country Director of the Gates Foundation, and the experts of the HLEAG for their valuable insights,” added Naidu.

According to an official release, Chief Minister Naidu said that digital health records under the Sanjeevani project, which is being implemented in Kuppam of Chittoor district as a pilot project at present with the cooperation of the Bill Gates foundation, will be extended to the entire state soon.

The 10-member HLEAG, comprising national and international medical experts, virtually participated in the meeting.

The Chief Minister stressed the need to focus on preventive care using technology. He asked the medical expert team to exhibit the advanced medical and health systems being adopted in Andhra Pradesh in Global AI Convention to be held in Mumbai soon.

He said digitalisation of health records of all the people will be completed in one year, and more focus will be made on the top 10 diseases. Citing the success of the Mustabu programme aimed at personal hygiene of tribal students, the Chief Minister said that the NDA government is working towards the establishment of Healthy, Wealthy and Happy Andhra Pradesh.

