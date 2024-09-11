Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan Donates Rs 1 Crore to Telangana Chief Minister's Relief Fund
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: September 11, 2024 01:13 PM2024-09-11T13:13:08+5:302024-09-11T13:14:00+5:30
On Wednesday, Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan visited Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy at his residence in ...
On Wednesday, Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan visited Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy at his residence in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad. During the visit, Kalyan presented a cheque of Rs 1 crore to support the Chief Minister's Relief Fund for flood-affected areas.
Earlier, Pawan Kalyan had announced the donation for flood relief efforts in Telangana, along with a separate donation to 400 flood-affected gram panchayats in Andhra Pradesh.
"Due to the floods, 386 panchayats were damaged. I am donating one lakh rupees to 400 panchayats from my personal savings. I am also announcing a donation of Rs 1 crore to the Telangana CM for flood relief efforts. I will handover it directly to CM Revanth Reddy," he said.
Pawan Kalyan announced a donation of Rs 1 crore each to the Chief Minister's Relief Funds (CMRF) of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. On September 2, the Telangana Chief Minister had already declared an immediate assistance of Rs 5 crore for the flood-affected districts of Khammam, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Mahbubabad, and Suryapet.Open in app