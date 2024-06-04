Andhra Pradesh: Did not expect these results, says Jagan Mohan Reddy

Amaravati, June 4 Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, whose party YSR Congress was virtually wiped out in the state Assembly elections, said that the results were surprising.

Stating that he did not expect this outcome, he wondered why the YSR Congress suffered defeat despite implementing several welfare schemes, benefiting crores of people.

Interacting with the mediapersons, Jagan Mohan Reddy accepts the people's verdict but vowed to continue working for the people, especially the poor.

He said the alliance could not take away 40 per cent vote share of YSR Congress. "We fell down but will rise with courage."

Jagan also said that it was not new for the YSR Congress to be in the opposition.

"Barring these five years, we spent most of the time in opposition. Struggle is not new to us. We faced many difficulties while in public life and if there are greater hardships we are ready to face them," he said.

The YSR Congress leader also remarked that the alliance was of "big people" like the BJP, N. Chandrababu Naidu and Pawan Kalyan. He wished all the very best to the new government.

TDP-Jana Sena-BJP alliance is heading for landslide victory as it won 85 seats and was leading in 79 seats. The tripartite alliance was also leading in 21 out of 25 Lok Sabha seats.

YSRCP has won only three Assembly seats and was leading in eight segments. It was also leading in four Lok Sabha constituencies.

In 2019, YSRCP had bagged 151 Assembly and 22 Lok Sabha seats.

Meanwhile, Jagan Mohan Reddy also listed out the major welfare schemes implemented by him and was surprised why the party had to suffer the defeat after doing so much for the people.

He claimed that his government had initiated measures which were not initiated in the past and worked for the development of all sections.

"We took steps for the benefit of 53 lakh mothers and a good future for their children but we don't know what happened to the votes of these mothers and sisters. We provided pensions to 66 lakh elderly people, physically challenged and widows at their doorsteps. We don't know what happened to the affection shown to them," he said.

Jagan claimed that his government did everything for the good of 54 lakh farmers.

"We gave them investment support and helped them in every manner. We don't know what happened to the love shown to 50 lakh farmers," he said.

