Andhra Pradesh: Doctor Gives CPR to 6-Year-Old Boy on Roadside in Vijayawada After Electric Shock; Life Saving Video Goes Viral

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: May 18, 2024 02:03 PM2024-05-18T14:03:33+5:302024-05-18T14:03:38+5:30

A 6-year-old boy was saved by a doctor on the road in Andhra Pradesh's Vijayawada by giving him Cardiopulmonary ...

Andhra Pradesh: Doctor Gives CPR to 6-Year-Old Boy on Roadside in Vijayawada After Electric Shock; Life Saving Video Goes Viral | Andhra Pradesh: Doctor Gives CPR to 6-Year-Old Boy on Roadside in Vijayawada After Electric Shock; Life Saving Video Goes Viral

Andhra Pradesh: Doctor Gives CPR to 6-Year-Old Boy on Roadside in Vijayawada After Electric Shock; Life Saving Video Goes Viral

A 6-year-old boy was saved by a doctor on the road in Andhra Pradesh's Vijayawada by giving him Cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR), who had suddenly collapsed while playing in Ayyappa Nagar. The kid named Sai. 

According to the reports, he accidentally got an electric shock while playing and left Sai unconscious, and he suddenly collapsed on the road. A doctor passing by noticed a distressed father carrying his son and immediately stopped to assess the situation. 

A video shows the doctor continuously thumping Sai’s chest while he lay unconscious, trying to wake him up as passersby cleared the road to let the CPR proceed amidst the crowd.

Realising the severity of the boy's condition—no breathing and a weak pulse—the doctor wasted no time in administering Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) right on the roadside. Her timely intervention saved the kid’s life, and he started breathing after more than seven minutes of resuscitation.

Sai, later shifted to shifted to the nearest hospital. The child completely recovered after staying under observation for 24 hours.

Open in app
Tags :Andhra PradeshVijayawadaCPRElectric ShockViral video