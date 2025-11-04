Andhra Pradesh Earthquake: Mild Tremor of Magnitude 3.7 Jolts Alluri Sitharama Raju District

An earthquake of magnitude 3.7 struck Andhra Pradesh’s Alluri Sitharama Raju district on November 4, Tuesday morning. Tremors of this earthquake were felt in Visakhapatnam. Fortunately, there are no reports of casualties in this natural disaster incident, the authorities said. The jolts of the earthquake were felt at 4:19 am. The depth of the earthquake was 10 km. The epicentre was located at a latitude of 18.02°N and a longitude of 82.58°E.

“A mild earthquake measuring 3.7 on the Richter scale was recorded in Alluri Sitharama Raju district on Tuesday morning, while the tremors were felt in a few places in Vizag,” an official from Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) told PTI. The official stated that the tremor was short-lived, and local district disaster management teams have been put on alert as a precaution.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) Director (Amaravati) S. Stella told The Hindu that this was a minor, low-intensity earthquake. Typically, cracks in roads and buildings begin to appear in quakes measuring 5.0 or higher, though the impact depends on various factors. In the case of G. Madugula, the tremor was likely not that strong, which is why it was felt only in nearby areas such as Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram, and Srikakulam.

She added that road damage generally occurs in earthquakes measuring 5.3 or higher, though this is not certain and depends on factors such as proximity to the epicentre and the quake’s specific intensity. Earthquakes with a magnitude between 5.0 and 5.4 usually cause minor damage, while those around 6.0 can be destructive in localized areas. Quakes reaching 7.0 or above tend to cause severe damage across a wider region.