Andhra Pradesh emerging as leader in green energy: CM

Amaravati, Oct 13 Andhra Pradesh is emerging as a leader in green energy and preparing to become a hub for artificial intelligence and innovation, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu said on Monday.

His remarks came as he chaired a review meeting on the preparations for the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Partnership Summit 2025, scheduled to be held in Visakhapatnam on November 14 and 15.

The summit is envisioned as a global business platform to position Andhra Pradesh at the forefront of India's economic and technological growth.

According to an official statement, with the theme "Technology, Trust and Trade: Navigating the Geoeconomic Order", the summit aims to foster strategic partnerships at a time of global uncertainty and bridge social and economic divides through innovation, collaboration, and inclusive development.

During the review, the Chief Minister stressed the importance of structuring the summit to reflect India’s strengths and its preparedness to take a leadership role in the evolving global landscape.

He called for the participation of a wide range of stakeholders, including political, business, and intellectual leaders, to contribute to a meaningful dialogue. The Chief Minister stated that the summit must serve as a platform for ideas, strategy, and action. It should inspire Indian entrepreneurs and provide tangible outcomes for all participants, he said.

The Chief Minister also discussed the creation of a continuous engagement platform that allows Andhra Pradesh to host business and innovation-focused events throughout the year. This would help establish the state as a long-term destination for global investment and thought leadership. He emphasised the need to ensure a seamless and impactful summit experience and asked all stakeholders to work towards making the event a success.

Minister for Human Resources Development, Information Technology and Electronics Nara Lokesh, Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development P. Narayana, Chief Secretary K. Vijayanand and CII Director General Chandrajit Banerjee attended the meeting.

