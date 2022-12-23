Andhra Pradesh: Four robbers arrested, items worth Rs 12.5 lakh recovered

Four persons were arrested and stolen items worth Rs 12.5 lakhs was recovered by the Gudivada Police, in connection with a case of theft in Teachers Colony.

Gudivada DSP Satyanandam informed that four arrested accused are inter-state robbers from Madhya Pradesh.

The incident took place on December 10. Nallan Chakraborty of Teachers Colony, along with his family, had gone to Hyderabad for a wedding ceremony when the robbers struck.

The next morning, the watchman saw the door open and rang up the owner of the house while also informing the police.

The taluka police registered the case in the matter and started an investigation. It scanned footage from about 150 CCTVs and traced the robbers to the Andhra Pradesh-Maharashtra border, where they were subsequently arrested.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor