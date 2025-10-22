Andhra Pradesh giving priority to green energy, data centres: CM

Amaravati, Oct 22 Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu said on Wednesday that the state government is giving priority to green energy, technology, data centres and quantum valley.

Stating that Andhra Pradesh has introduced several industry-friendly policies, he said Google has come forward to invest in the state.

The Chief Minister also stated that Andhra Pradesh has abundant opportunities for investment in the food processing industry.

He was speaking during the meeting with Indian diplomats in Dubai on the first day of his three-day visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to attract investments and to invite global industry giants for the CII partnership summit scheduled to be held in Visakhapatnam on November 14 and 15.

According to the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) here, Chandrababu Naidu received a grand welcome at Dubai airport on Wednesday from a large number of Telugu community people, including women and entrepreneurs.

Later, the Chief Minister met A Amarnath, Charge d’affaires, Embassy of India and Satish Sivan, Consulate General, Dubai. Speaking on the occasion, Consul General Satish Sivan said the UAE had a partnership with India in Trade and Technology, and the ties are further strengthened with mutual investments from both countries.

He said Indians are also coming forward in a big way to invest in the UAE, paving the way for an increase in trade. He said India has turned into a destination for the knowledge economy, and the UAE is spending more on technology and focusing on the non-oil economy. He pointed out that the UAE set up a separate ministry for Artificial Intelligence in 2017.

Amarnath, Charge d’affaires, Embassy of India, said that the UAE invested 23 billion dollars in India so far and received 50 per cent of returns in three years. He said the UAE is keen on investing in India in education, health, green energy and food parks.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief N Chandrababu Naidu said the ties between India and the UAE have further strengthened in the past 10 years.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi toured several countries promoting India, resulting in an increase in relations between India and several countries. He predicted the growing importance of Indians as several countries are suffering from the ageing factor.

Ministers BC Janardhana Reddy, TG Bharath and officials accompanied the Chief Minister.

