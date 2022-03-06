Andhra Pradesh: Gold, cash, silver worth Rs 5 cr seized from passenger travelling to Coimbatore from Hyderabad
By ANI | Published: March 6, 2022 05:41 PM2022-03-06T17:41:40+5:302022-03-06T17:50:03+5:30
Andhra Pradesh's Kurnool police on Sunday seized gold biscuits, silver and cash worth Rs 5 crore from a person who was carrying them in a private bus from Hyderabad to Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore.
Andhra Pradesh's Kurnool police on Sunday seized gold biscuits, silver and cash worth Rs 5 crore from a person who was carrying them in a private bus from Hyderabad to Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore.
Speaking toin a telephonic conversation, S Ramudu, Kurnool police inspector said, "We have seized gold, silver and cash worth Rs 5 crore from a passenger identified as Venkatesh. We are investigating the case and more details need to be established before revealing facts on it."
Further investigation is underway.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app