Andhra Pradesh government rules out privatisation of Vizag Steel Plant

Amaravati, Nov 21 The NDA government in Andhra Pradesh made it clear in the State Legislative Council on Thursday that there is no question of privatisation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant.

Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan and other ministers ruled out privatisation of the Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd (RINL), the corporate entity of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP).

The ministers dismissed the allegations of the opposition YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) that the VSP was being privatised.

Pawan Kalyan, Industry Minister T. G. Bharath and Agriculture Minister K. Atchannaidu told the YSRCP members that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government was against privatisation of the VSP.

Bharath referred to the statement by Union Minister of Steel and Heavy Industries H. D. Kumaraswamy, who categorically ruled out privatisation of VSP. He asked the opposition what more clarity they needed on the issue.

Pawan Kalyan told the House that during his meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, he requested the latter not to privatise the steel plant.

There was a heated argument between the treasury and opposition benches over the proposed privatisation of VSP. The members of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and its allies Jana Sena and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alleged that the initiative for privatisation was taken when YSRCP was in power in the state.

Leader of Opposition Botcha Satyanarayana demanded that the House pass a resolution to urge the Centre not to privatise the VSP. To this, Atchannaidu asked why should a resolution be passed when there is no question of privatisation.

During his visit to VSP on July 11, Union Minister Kumaraswamy had ruled out its privatisation. He stated there is a possibility of reviving the plant but a final decision would be taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Who told you we are going to privatise? Why I came here. There is no question of privatisation. Before I announce PM Modi's permission is required. I have to convince him," said Kumaraswamy who along with Union Minister of State for Steel B. Srinivasa Verma visited the plant.

The state government had welcomed the Union Minister's announcement. State Human Resources Development Minister Nara Lokesh said Union Minister Kumaraswamy's categorical statement ruling out privatisation of VSP brought immense joy to the people of the state.

Minister Lokesh thanked the union minister for "upholding the sentiments of Andhra Pradesh and safeguarding the VSP".

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor