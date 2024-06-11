Andhra Pradesh Governor invites Chandrababu Naidu to form government

Amaravati, June 11 Andhra Pradesh Governor S. Abdul Nazeer on Tuesday invited National Democratic Alliance leader Nara Chandrababu Naidu to form the government after leaders of NDA partners met him and staked a claim to form the government.

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) State President K. Atchannaidu, BJP State President D. Purandeswari, Jana Sena Party (JSP) political affairs committee chairman N. Manohar met the Governor at Raj Bhavan, informing him that they had unanimously elected Chandrababu Naidu as their leader.

They handed him a copy of the resolution passed at the meeting of newly-elected legislators of the NDA, unanimously electing Chandrababu Naidu as their leader.

The Governor subsequently invited Chandrababu Naidu to form the government.

Earlier, a meeting of the newly-elected MLAs of NDA unanimously elected Chandrababu Naidu as their leader.

Jana Sena leader Pawan Kalyan proposed the name of Chandrababu Naidu as the leader of the alliance. Additionally, Purandeswari and Atchannaidu backed the proposal, along with all MLAs of TDP, Jana Sena and BJP.

Chandrababu Naidu will take oath as the Chief Minister on Wednesday. The Governor will administer the oath of office and secrecy to Chandrababu Naidu at a ceremony to be held at Kesarapalli IT Park near Gannavaram Airport, Vijayawada.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, along with several Union ministers, leaders of NDA partners and chief ministers of a few states, will attend the ceremony.

TDP-Jana Sena-BJP stormed to power with a landslide victory, bagging 164 seats in the 175-member Assembly. The alliance also won 21 out of 25 Lok Sabha seats.

TDP alone won 135 Assembly seats, while the BJP candidates emerged victorious in eight constituencies.

Meanwhile, the YSR Congress Party, which had 151 seats in the previous House, was limited to just 11 seats.

