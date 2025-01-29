Andhra Pradesh Governor, Telangana CM congratulate ISRO on 100th launch of GSLV-F15 rocket

Hyderabad, Jan 29 Andhra Pradesh Governor S. Abdul Nazeer and Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Wednesday congratulated the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on the successful 100th launch of the GSLV-F15 rocket, which carried the NVS-02 satellite.

Andhra Pradesh Governor S. Abdul Nazeer has also congratulated the ISRO team for the successful launch of GSLV-F15, ISRO's 100th mission and placing the NVS-02 satellite in geosynchronous transfer orbit as intended, from Sriharikota on Wednesday.

Telangana Chief Minister described the achievement as a proud moment for the country and commended the entire team for their dedication to ensuring the success of the mission.

This milestone marks ISRO's 100th launch and is a significant step forward in enhancing the Navigation with Indian Constellation (NavIC) system, improving navigation accuracy for both civilian and military applications, the Chief Minister said in a statement.

The Chief Minister also praised the achievement as a remarkable advancement in indigenous technology, further highlighting the growth and success of India's space programme.

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan also congratulated ISRO on the successful launch of the GSLV-F15/NVS-02 satellite, marking its historic 100th mission.

"We celebrate a phenomenal journey that began on August 10, 1979, with the SLV-E-01 mission. ISRO's success rate of more than 90 per cent on 100 missions has cemented India's position as a global leader in space exploration. ISRO's creativity and dedication have not only increased our space capabilities but have also inspired a billion aspirations," said the Jana Sena leader.

The Deputy Chief Minister also noted that ISRO has been the global partner for satellite launches all over the world due to its cost-effectiveness, groundbreaking and game-changing technology, such as the PSLV, GSLV, and LVM3 launch vehicles, as well as its cost-effective space programmes.

"This achievement recognises our scientists' and engineers' ingenuity and hard work. As we celebrate this success, we look forward to even bigger achievements that will propel Bharat into new heights of space exploration," he added.

Former chief minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy also took to 'X' to congratulate ISRO on its 100th launch from Sriharikota.

"Wishing continued success in serving the nation and achieving many more such milestones. Kudos to Team ISRO," he posted.

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K. T. Rama Rao has also congratulated ISRO on its 100th launch.

"From taking rocket spare parts on a bicycle to 100 launches! Can’t think of a better trajectory than this From Aryabhata to Mangalyaan, and now 100 launches, your achievements have made India proud. While great men like Vikram Sarabhai laid the path, many walked the same route despite the innumerable hurdles. To all the scientists and staff at ISRO, your dedication, perseverance, and passion for space research have paved the way for future generations. Your hard work made India a global leader in space exploration Your work will continue to shape the future of space exploration. An inspiration to millions! Here's to many more milestones and breakthroughs," posted KTR.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor