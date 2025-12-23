Andhra Pradesh Governor, Telangana CM pay tributes to ex-PM Narasimha Rao

Hyderabad, Dec 23 Andhra Pradesh Governor S. Abdul Nazeer, Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and leaders from various political parties in both Telugu states on Tuesday paid tributes to former Prime Minister P. V. Narasimha Rao on his death anniversary.

Governor of Andhra Pradesh S. Abdul Nazeer paid tributes to Narasimha Rao on his death anniversary. The Governor said Narasimha Rao was a visionary statesman, a distinguished scholar, and an outstanding administrator, whose leadership played a pivotal role in shaping modern India. He made historic contributions to economic reforms, national integration, and India’s global standing, and his legacy continues to inspire generations.

Revanth Reddy called Narasimha Rao a visionary leader who steered the nation towards economic reforms, led the country towards stability in difficult circumstances and laid a strong foundation for liberal economic policies.

The Chief Minister said that as a polyglot, scholar, and writer, Narasimha Rao stood as a symbol of India's intellectual prowess in many fields.

The Chief Minister noted that "PV's foresight and spirit of service will remain an inspiration for generations, and his thoughts and ideals should serve as a guiding light for all of us".

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K. T. Rama Rao stated that the architect of modern India and a beloved son of Telangana, P.V. Narasimha Rao, is a source of pride for India.

"As Prime Minister of India, economist, statesman, reformer, and polyglot, Bharat Ratna P.V. Narasimha Rao's services are unforgettable. The economic reforms introduced by P.V. Narasimha Rao, which paved the way for the construction of modern India, are historic," Rama Rao posted on 'X'.

He recalled that after the formation of Telangana, the BRS government appropriately honoured Narasimha Rao.

The former minister said the KCR government grandly celebrated Narasimha Rao's birth centenary. It named Necklace Road and the Veterinary University after Rao and erected his statue.

The Telangana government sent a resolution to the Central government requesting that Narasimha Rao be awarded the Bharat Ratna. It also honoured his daughter by appointing her as a Member of the Legislative Council.

Union Minister for Coal and Mines G. Kishan Reddy offered floral tributes at PV Gyan Bhoomi in Hyderabad. He paid rich tributes to Narasimha Rao and recalled his services as the Chief Minister of united Andhra Pradesh, as a Central minister and Prime Minister.

Telangana BJP president Ramchander Rao, Narasimha Rao's grandson and BJP leader N. V. Subhash and other leaders also paid tributes at PV Gyan Bhoomi.

Telangana Minister D. Sridhar Babu also paid tributes to the former Prime Minister.

"Remembering P. V. Narasimha Rao garu on his death anniversary, a visionary leader who steered India through economic transformation. His bold reforms and statesmanship reshaped the nation's destiny. A legacy of courage, intellect, and dedication that continues to inspire," Sridhar Babu posted on 'X'.

