Andhra Pradesh govt introduces cashless payment at inter-state check posts to curb corruption

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 16 : Andhra Pradesh transport department has introduced a Unified Payments Interface (UPI) payments system at inter-state check posts to curb corruption. The new policy has been implemented at 15 check posts of the transport department across the state.

Acting on Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy’s corruption-free-administration mandate, the transport department has implemented the cashless system in all check posts, which would curb the officials from taking bribes.

"Cashless system has been introduced at the check posts on the orders of the CM Jagan. Henceforth we have completely stopped cash transactions at check posts. This policy will support the Chief Minister's directives toward corruption-free administration without any intermediaries. We can also tackle the traffic problem with the new policy," Manish Kumar Sinha, Commissioner of Transport said.

Further, people can pay border tax, temporary permit tax, voluntary tax, compounding fee, etc., by scanning the QR code. Moreover, a payment facility has been provided through https://aprtacitizen.epragathi.org. With the online system, the hassle of standing in queues at check posts along with corruption will be avoided.

The Transport Department is running inter-state check posts between the states of Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Odisha, and Telangana. A total of 15 check posts are being operated by the transport department in the areas of Ichchapuram, Jeelugumilli, Panchalingala, Penukonda, Sunnipenta, Thiruvuru, Garikapadu, Palamaneru, Tada, BV Palem, Renigunta, Naraharipet, Dachepalli, Macharla, and Bendapudi.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor