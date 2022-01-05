Andhra Pradesh: Govt school bans entry of lower caste students in new building

We say education is the main aspect to remove casteism and poverty from the country, but what if the educational places only does the inequality and casteism to the students. Yes, in the 21st century where people wish to educate their children with the best facilities and education, there the schools are still following old and cheap tradition.

The school in Andhra Pradesh's Godavari district has built a different building for upper-caste students with better facilities and the students from lower caste are denied to enter the building. The building is divided into caste divisions reported from a government primary school in Brahmapuri village.

The parents stated that Mandal Education Department officials are providing better facilities to upper-caste students, this newly constructed building is only for upper-caste students while others are forced to sit in the old building.

The villagers also alleged that the students with upper-caste get more facilities than lower-caste students. A total of 26 students are reportedly facing discrimination. Till now primary school in Brahmapuri had a total of 52 students and the school recently received 9 lakh funds for renovation, from the government school revamp scheme, and so the school built a new building from this fund for upper-caste students.

A complaint has also been filed against the district collector and village sarpanch who was blamed for this matter by villagers.