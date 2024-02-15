Andhra Pradesh HC stays release of ‘Rajdhani Files’

Amaravati, Feb 15 Andhra Pradesh High Court has stayed the release of ‘Rajdhani Files’, a film said to be critical of Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, till Friday.

Pronouncing the interim orders, the court directed that all the records pertaining to the movie be placed before it.

The movie which seeks to throw light on the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government’s concept of setting up three capitals in Andhra Pradesh was set for theatrical release on Thursday.

The High Court had Wednesday reserved its orders on a stay petition filed by MLC and YSRCP general secretary Lella Appi Reddy.

Justice N. Jayasurya reserved his order on the petition challenging the censor certificate given to the movie.

Appi Reddy’s counsel VRN Prashant had argued that the characters in the movie resemble Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy and former minister Kodali Nani. He submitted that even the names given to the characters resemble the names of the Chief Minister and former minister.

The petitioner alleged that the movie is being released just before the elections to malign the present government and the Chief Minister. He said that certain scenes are defaming the Chief Minister and misleading people with distorting facts.

The trailer of the film was released on February 5. The counsel for the petitioner contended that the Chief Minister and the government are shown in a poor light for selfish political motives.

Arguing that freedom of expression has its own limits, he said that the filmmakers crossed that line to defame the ruling party in view of the ensuing elections.

The petitioner’s counsel also argued that since the issue of capital cities is subjudice, making a film on the same is not proper.

U. Muralidhar Rao, who argued on behalf of the movie’s producers, told the court that the movie is not intended to malign anyone.

The court was informed that the producers approved the revision committee after the censor board suggested deletion of some scenes. The censor certificate was issued after some scenes were removed on the revision committee’s suggestions.

Written and directed by Bhanu, 'Rajdhani Files' features new actors Akilan and Veena in the lead.

Kantamaneni Ravi Shankar, who had contested as TDP rebel candidate from Avanigadda constituency in 2019 elections, has produced the movie.

