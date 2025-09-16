Andhra Pradesh Horror: Girl Suffers Skull Fracture After Teacher Hits Her for Misbehaving, Case Registered

A shocking incident has came to light from Andhra Pradesh teacher hit her a class 6 student after resulting in a skull injury. This incident took place on September 10 2025 in Chittor district and has created concern among parents, about safety of their kids. According Information teacher hit student on head with school bag for misbehaving.

At first her mother, who works in same school, thought that it is a routine punishment, but condition got worse as her daughter experienced constant headache. She even missed school for three days, following which her parents admitted to private hospital in Punganur. Alarmed by her condition after an initial assessment, the medical staff recommended transferring Nagasri to Bangalore for specialized treatment. During the checkup in Bangalore and test revealed the skull fracture after teacher hit her. Injury was sever and doctor immediately treatment.

Shocked parents, immediately filed and official police complaint in school authorities.

అల్లరి చేస్తోందని విద్యార్థిని తలపై కొట్టిన టీచర్.. విరిగిన పుర్రె ఎముక



చిత్తూరు జిల్లా పుంగనూరులోని ఓ ప్రైవేట్ స్కూల్లో ఆరో తరగతి చదువుతున్న నాగశ్రీ(11)ని ఈ నెల 10న స్కూల్ బ్యాగ్‌తో కొట్టిన ఓ టీచర్



తలనొప్పిగా ఉండటంతో పేరెంట్స్ ఆమెను ఆసుపత్రికి తీసుకెళ్లగా పుర్రె ఎముక… pic.twitter.com/t2voxWfYvo — Telugu Scribe (@TeluguScribe) September 16, 2025

Incident has created significant uproar among the parents and concern about teachers' disciplinary practices and the school administration's duty to protect student welfare.