Andhra Pradesh: Jilted lover dies by suicide after shooting girl dead for refusing marriage proposal in Nellore

A 33-year old jilted lover allegedly committed suicide after killing a girl who turned down his marriage proposal in the Nellore district of Andhra Pradesh, informed the police on Monday.

According to the police, the man, identified as Mallepally Suresh Reddy from Tadipatri village, tried to communicate with the girl's family and convince them to marry her.

"It is being said that the girl (Kavya) was talking to Suresh, but when he asked her to marry him, she refused it. She said that she will marry her as per her parent's choice. In frustration, he went to Kavya's house and shot her with a gun," Circle Inspector Podalkuru told ANI.

He further said, "After leaving the girl's house, he killed himself and committed suicide."

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor