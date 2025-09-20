Andhra Pradesh: Man’s Health Worsens After Biting Off Snake’s Head in Revenge, Admitted to Hospital

Andhra Pradesh: Bizarre incident took place in Andhra Pradesh’s Tirupati district were drunken man allegedly bit off head of venomous snake and later slept beside its carcass after killing it. After this man's family took him to hospital as his health got deteriorated. Man, identified as Venkatesh, was reportedly under the influence of alcohol when a black krait, one of the most venomous snakes in India, bit him while he was returning home.

According to NDTV reports, incident occurred on September 18, 2025 in Chiyyavaram village of Thottambedu mandal in Andhra Pradesh's Tirupati. Venkatesh who was under influence of alcohol allegedly grabbed snake with bare hands and bit off his head killing him on the spot. He then carried the dead snake home and slept beside it, unaware of the seriousness of the venom already spreading through his body.

Later Venkatesh’s condition deteriorated rapidly and was rushed to hospital in their area for emergency treatment. Due to the severity of the envenomation, doctors referred him to Tirupati Ruia Hospital for advanced care on the morning of September 19 and now is in critical condition.