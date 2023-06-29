Andhra Pradesh: Newborn found in thorny bushes in Chittoor, stable after treatment

Chittoor (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 29 : A newborn child was found in thorny bushes at Bangarupalem mandal of Chittoor district in Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday, the officials said.

According to the police, the male child was noticed by a woman from Kamakshipuram village who informed the local police and an Anganwadi teacher who took the baby to the local Bangarapalayam government hospital.

"The child was in a distressed condition but after the treatment, he is safe," the officials added.

Bangarpalayam Urban CI Nagaraja Rao congratulated the women police officer Sujatha and Anganwadi teacher Tulsi for saving the child.

