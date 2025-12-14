Andhra Pradesh News: Major Fire Erupts at Shopping Complex in Gudivada, Losses Worth Lakhs Feared

Andhra Pradesh: Major fire broke out at commercial shopping complex in Andhra Pradesh's Gudivada town on Sunday, December 14, 2025 morning. As per officials Gudivada fire station, fire engulfed clothes and costly machinery from several shops, resulting in major property losses.

Following the report fire department immediately rushed to the scene and efforts to control the fire are underway. As of no causalities reported and authorities are trying to find out the exact cause of fire. (With ANI inputs)

Earlier a sudden and intense fire broke out at a plastic raw material manufacturing company located in Tumb village of Umargam taluka in Valsad district. The fire broke out around 2 pm on December 12. As soon as the fire started, panic spread quickly across the nearby areas, causing people to rush out and gather around. Large groups of residents assembled near the location after noticing the blaze, as the incident created widespread concern.

The situation became tense because the fire erupted without warning, and the sight of rising flames from the company made people anxious, prompting them to closely observe what was happening while authorities were alerted about the emergency.