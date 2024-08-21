Andhra Pradesh: One Student Killed, Another Injured After Coming into Contact with Live Wire While Riding Bicycle (Watch Video)

Andhra Pradesh: Two students were electrocuted on Wednesday afternoon after coming into contact with a live power line hanging low over a street on Bellari Road in Kadapa city. CCTV footage captured the shocking incident, showing the boys collapsing as electricity coursed through their bodies.

Tragic incident in #Kadapa#AndhraPradesh Two students were electrocuted by live wires on the street. One lost their life & the other is critically injured. #Heartbreaking reminder of d urgent need to prioritize public safety. #Kadapa#India#BreakingNews#VideoViral#andhrapic.twitter.com/jqBnjLSPEZ — Vinay Kulkarni (@Vinaykulkarni91) August 21, 2024

According to reports, the victims, students from Vidyasagar School who were in Class 10 and Class 8, had returned home for lunch and were cycling back to school when they encountered the dangling power lines. Both boys were severely burned and fell to the ground. One boy died at the scene, while the other was rushed to a hospital in critical condition.