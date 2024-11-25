Andhra Pradesh Police team reaches RGV's house in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Nov 25 A team of Andhra Pradesh Police reached the residence of filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma in Hyderabad on Monday as he failed to appear before them for questioning in a case related to posting derogatory content against Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and his family members on social media.

Officials of Ongole Rural Police arrived at the residence of the controversial film director, who is likely to be arrested in the case.

There was high drama as the police learnt that the filmmaker was not at home. He had reportedly left for Coimbatore.

RGV, as the filmmaker is popularly known, had skipped the appearance before police on Monday.

Last week, he had sought four days to appear before the police.

There are allegations that he tarnished the reputation of CM Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, Information and Technology Minister Nara Lokesh and others.

The police on November 11 registered a case against the filmmaker on a complaint by local Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader Ramalingam.

The complainant alleged that RGV made derogatory comments against CM Naidu, his son Nara Lokesh, other family members, and actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan during the promotional activity of his film 'Vyuham' late last year.

The filmmaker had posted objectionable comments on social media platforms.

A case under Section 336 (4) and 353 (2) of the BNS Act and also under Section 67 of the IT Act was booked against RGV at Maddipadu police station.

The police on November 13 served notice to the filmmaker, directing him to appear before the investigation officer at Maddipadu police station.

RGV had approached the Andhra Pradesh High Court, which declined to grant interim relief.

The court made it clear that it cannot order similar to the grant of bail in a quash petition.

RGV had sought interim orders exempting him from appearance before the investigating officer.

When RGV's counsel told the court that the petitioner was facing the threat of arrest, the judge said the petitioner should file a bail petition.

