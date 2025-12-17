Andhra Pradesh presents Rs 2.5 crore cash reward to woman cricketer Shree Charani

Amaravati, Dec 17 The Andhra Pradesh government on Wednesday handed over a cash incentive of Rs 2.5 crore to woman cricketer Shree Charani in recognition of her exceptional performance at the ICC Women’s One Day World Cup.

Education and IT Minister Nara Lokesh personally met Shree Charani at his Undavalli residence and presented her with the cheque on behalf of the coalition government.

A native of Kadapa district, Shree Charani has emerged as one of India’s brightest talents in international women’s cricket and played a pivotal role in her team’s success during the recently concluded World Cup.

Acknowledging her remarkable contribution and consistent excellence on the global stage, the Andhra Pradesh government has extended a comprehensive package of incentives.

In addition to the Rs 2.5 crore cash award, the government has allotted her a residential plot measuring 500 square yards in Visakhapatnam. The state has also assured her a Group-I level position in the Andhra Pradesh government after the completion of her degree. Formal government orders to this effect have already been issued.

The gesture reflects the state government’s commitment to encouraging sporting excellence and inspiring young women across Andhra Pradesh to pursue careers in sports with confidence and ambition, an official release said.

The event was attended by Transport and Youth & Sports Minister Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy, Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh (SAAP) Chairman Animini Ravinayudu, Special Chief Secretary (Sports) Ajay Jain and other senior officials.

The state government last month announced a cash reward, a government job and a house site for Shree Charani. Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu had announced the incentives after the young cricketer called on him.

Hailing from Andhra Pradesh's Kadapa district, she played her first World Cup after making her international debut in April.

The left-arm spinner took 14 wickets in the World Cup.

The women's national cricket team made history by winning their first-ever ICC Women's Cricket World Cup title on November 2 in Navi Mumbai. They defeated South Africa by 52 runs in the final

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor