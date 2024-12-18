Andhra Pradesh Rains: IMD Forecasts Heavy Rainfall from December 18-20

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a forecast on Wednesday predicting "heavy rainfall" in several regions of Andhra Pradesh from December 18 to 20, attributed to a low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal. The IMD warned of "heavy rain" at isolated locations in North Coastal Andhra Pradesh (NCAP), Yanam, South Coastal Andhra Pradesh (SCAP), and Rayalaseema on Wednesday.

"Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are at isolated places over NCAP and Yanam, SCAP, and Rayalaseema," stated IMD in a release. For Thursday, the IMD predicted "heavy to very heavy rain" in parts of NCAP and Yanam, along with "heavy rain at isolated places" in South Coastal Andhra Pradesh (SCAP) and Rayalaseema. The department also forecast thunderstorms with lightning in NCAP, Yanam, SCAP, and Rayalaseema. On Friday, IMD expects "heavy rain at isolated places" over NCAP and Yanam.

The Met Department stated that the low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal, with associated cyclonic circulation extending up to 5.8 km above mean sea level, has become well-marked.