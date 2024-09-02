Andhra Pradesh Rains: State Govt Receives Power Boats from Centre for Flood Relief in Vijayawada

On Monday, the Andhra Pradesh government received power boats from the Centre to enhance flood relief operations in Vijayawada. The delivery comes as the state faces a shortage of such vessels amid ongoing flood challenges. Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu appealed to Union Home Minister Amit Shah to send power boats and additional NDRF teams to assist with the ongoing flood emergency.

The Union Home Ministry assured Naidu that 40 power boats and six helicopters would be sent to the southern state. "Power boats reached Vijayawada. Following discussions with the Centre on Sunday, a large number of boats were dispatched from other states. Food is being distributed in Ajit Singh Nagar using the boats," said an official statement on Monday.

The statement did not specify the number of boats received but noted that several are being utilized for evacuating flood victims. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Naidu has instructed officials to provide clothes to evacuees at relief centers. Authorities are also distributing milk packets, food, and water bottles to those affected by the floods.

The government is sourcing food for distribution through private hotels, the Durga Temple, and Akshaya Patra. Chief Minister Naidu is scheduled to visit the submerged areas once again. Unprecedented rainfall, swollen rivulets, and floodwater inflows have inundated several parts of Vijayawada, disrupting the lives of over 270,000 residents.