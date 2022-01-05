Andhra Pradesh reports 434 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hrs

The COVID-19 cases are increasing gradually in Andhra Pradesh, and in the last 24 hours, 434 new positive cases were reported in the state on Wednesday as against Tuesday's 334 cases.

The Andhra Pradesh COVID-19 Command Control Centre, Department of Health and Family Welfare, Government of Andhra Pradesh has confirmed in its bulletin on Wednesday that out of 32,785 samples tested in the last 24 hours, 434 were identified as positive for COVID-19. At the same time, there were no deaths reported in the state in the last 24 hours.

The highest number of positive cases was reported in Chittoor with 68, Visakhapatnam with 63, Krishna with 61 and Guntur with 45.

The total positive cases in the state to date stood at 20,78,376 and the total active cases are 1,848. A total of 14,499 people died due to COVID-19 in the state so far. The Government of Andhra Pradesh has tested at least 3,14,58,731 so far in the State, since the outbreak of the virus.

